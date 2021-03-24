Labor groups gather in Gainesville, call for reforms in wake of deadly Jan. 28 nitrogen leak

Stephanie Lopez-Burgos, of Georgia Familias Unidas, read a statement from a worker about how the incident on Jan. 28 changed them.

“I was left in a shocked state of mind because I was so close to not returning home to my children,” the statement read.

The worker’s statement also said they returned to work because they needed the money but that they were not mentally prepared to go back.

Georgia Familias Unidas also released a list of demands, including complete compensation of lost wages for injured workers, as well as removal of barriers to medical care.

Foundation Food Group representatives did not respond to The Times’ request for comment regarding some of the demands by press time Tuesday.

In a previous statement, the company said it extended its “continued sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of those lost.”

Charlie Flemming, Georgia AFL-CIO president, said the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 being considered in Congress “must become the law of the land.”

Among other items involving the right to strike, union representation and workers’ rights, the bill says that “when an employee has been discharged or suffered serious economic harm in violation of the (National Labor Relations Act), the (National Labor Relations Board) shall award the employee backpay (without any reduction based on the employee’s interim earnings), front pay, consequential damages and ‘an additional amount as liquidated damages equal to 2 times the amount of damages awarded,’” according to a factsheet created by the House Committee on Education and Labor.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives earlier this month.

Flemming said the bill would give workers the “power to speak up on the job without fear of retribution.”

Six people were killed and a total 12 people were hospitalized after the Jan. 28 nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group, and operations resumed at the processing plant on Feb. 24.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced March 12 that the autopsies revealed all six deaths were by asphyxiation from liquid nitrogen exposure.

Six wrongful death lawsuits and one personal injury suit with multiple plaintiffs were filed in Gwinnett County State Court in the weeks since the leak against the chemical company responsible for the liquid nitrogen system.

Hall County Fire Services were called out March 11 concerning a potential leak earlier that day, but Division Chief Zach Brackett said they “found no hazards, including ammonia, to be present.”