In wake of Mount Yonah tragedy, official explains why Forest Service land is ‘not Disney World’

Safety is the main thing when trekking up Mount Yonah, a popular North Georgia attraction that made national news this week with a Cartersville woman’s fatal fall.



“We’ve had a couple other fatalities across the forest this summer, and it breaks our heart,” said Steven Bekkerus, spokesman for Gainesville-based Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests, on Thursday, Oct. 15.

“These are places where people … are putting themselves in harm’s way. This is not Disney World. There are real risks out there … between the natural hazards in mountain climbing or hiking along a mountain, or people climbing waterfalls when they shouldn’t be.”

The White County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources are trying to piece together what happened in the Oct. 13 Mount Yonah incident, said David Murphy, White County’s public safety director.

“There is no foul play expected,” Murphy said. “It’s certainly an accident.”