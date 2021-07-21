Have you seen missing Hall woman Jasmine Peach?

Authorities are asking for help finding a Lula woman who was last heard from more than two weeks ago.
Jasmine Louise Peach, 31, was reported missing by a family member Tuesday, July 20, and that family member last spoke with Peach on the phone July 4.
“Jasmine has health issues and should currently be receiving treatment,” according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Peach is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Peach’s whereabouts should contact the investigator at 770-536-5206.