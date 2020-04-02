Hall reports two more rabies cases

Hall County has reported its second and third confirmed rabies cases for 2020.



One of the cases involved contact between a rabid raccoon and a dog in the 4100 block of Ashford Way near Poplar Springs Road. The other involved contact between a rabid raccoon and two dogs in the 4700 block of Highland Road in North Hall. Both animals were shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab. Hall County Animal Control learned Wednesday that both raccoons tested positive for rabies.

Signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Hall County learned of its first confirmed rabies case of the year on March 27.

Compiled from Hall County Government press release



