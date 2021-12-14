1 taken to hospital after gas leak near Hall County courthouse

Update: One person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a gas leak occurred Tuesday near the Hall County Courthouse parking deck, according to officials.

“Inside the Hall County Courthouse, the smell became very strong causing some people to complain of lightheadedness,” Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith wrote in an email.

After evacuating the courthouse, one person was taken to the hospital for “further evaluation of dizziness and nausea,” Smith said. Another person was evaluated by Hall County EMS personnel and refused transport.

The leak occurred about 10:30 a.m. when construction crews struck a natural gas line in the area of Spring Street and E. E. Butler Parkway near the courthouse parking deck, according to officials.

The courthouse was briefly evacuated but has now resumed operations.

Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said employees from local businesses complained of a gas smell inside their buildings.

“Personnel from the Gainesville Fire Department checked each building that had complaints, and each were found to have a low to moderate smell of gas,” Smith said.

Gainesville Police and Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked off traffic around the 225 Green St. courthouse while people were advised to stay inside.

Liberty Utilities is still working on repairing the gas line.