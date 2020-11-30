18 displaced by fire at Park Hill Drive apartments

Eighteen people were displaced by a fire Monday, Nov. 30, at Versailles Apartments at 1687 Park Hill Drive in Gainesville, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

Four apartments in Building D at the complex were damaged by either fire or smoke and water, Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire.

“A neighbor called saying there was very heavy fire coming from the windows of this apartment,” Smith said, pointing to an apartment where firefighters were still working. “There was very heavy fire damage in that apartment.”

Smoke was pouring out of the roof of the building, “so we had to cut a hole in the roof to try to find out if there was fire (in that area) or just smoke,” Smith said.

The fire department is trying to find temporary housing for the displaced residents .

Other residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

“They can open up windows and let the smoke air out,” Smith said.

Alexis Cavarria, who lives in Building D, said he was asleep at the time of the fire.

“Somebody woke me up and said, ‘You have to get up. We have a fire,’” he said.

Upon leaving the building, “I saw a lot of smoke, not a lot of flames,” Cavarria said, standing outside as firefighters went in and out of the building.

He said his apartment wasn’t affected by the fire.