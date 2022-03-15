Fourth judge appointed to Juvenile Court in Hall, Dawson counties

Assistant Public Defender Matt Leipold was named Tuesday, March 15, as the fourth judge on the Juvenile Court bench for Hall and Dawson counties.
The courts received American Rescue Plan funding in December to add a fourth judgeship, which they had otherwise hoped to do by 2024.
Leipold was appointed by the Superior Court judges and will handle some civil Superior Court matters in the immediate future.
Leipold started with the Northeastern Judicial Circuit’s public defender’s office — which covers Hall and Dawson counties — in 2013.
“We’re very pleased to have Mr. Leipold continue his public service in this new capacity,” Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin said in a statement. “He’s earned a reputation as a devoted advocate and skillful practitioner, with a sharp knowledge of the law.”
Leipold will be sworn in March 28. He was unavailable to comment further Tuesday, March 15, when reached by The Times.