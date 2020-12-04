Apartment fires caused by water heater issue, rekindled embers in roof, fire department says

Two fires over two days at a Gainesville apartment complex were caused by a water heater and smoldering embers in the roof, according to authorities.
The fires Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Park Hill Apartments displaced 31 residents.
Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said the Monday fire started from an electrical issue with a water heater in the utility closet.
The flames heavily damaged one apartment and moderately damaged another, and the resulting smoke and water damaged two apartments below them.
Smith said the fire was deemed accidental.
Firefighters returned Tuesday to battle a fire again, and Smith said it has been ruled as a rekindling of the first fire.
“The building had a metal roof that had been placed on top of the older shingle roof, which is a common practice,” Smith wrote in a news release. “This does, however, create voids where unnoticed embers can smolder. With the heavy winds that day, the embers reignited and spread fire rapidly through the attic.”
Smith previously called the apartments the Versailles Apartments, but they are actually the Park Hill Apartments.
No injuries were reported in either fire.