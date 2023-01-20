Why Bo Hatchett was selected as Senate floor leader

State Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, representing District 50, has been selected for a third year as one of two floor leaders in Georgia’s Senate, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced.

As a senior floor leader in Georgia’s general assembly for a second session, Hatchett serves as a proxy for Kemp’s office and pushes for legislation that aligns with the governor’s agenda.

“The week while we're in session is pretty neat,” Hatchett said. “We have the key to the Governor’s Office and we meet with them just about every day…we track the legislation he’s interested in and will carry bills for the governor’s administration. That’s kind of what a floor leader is – someone who will carry bills on behalf of the governor.”

Hatchett uses the role as a platform to advocate for bills that directly impact his district.

“It benefits my district significantly, I believe, because I do have a relationship with (the governor’s staff),” he said. “When there’s something that’s needed in the district, I feel comfortable just picking up the phone because I have that relationship.”

Hatchett said he was again selected because of a close relationship he’s developed with Kemp over the years, as the two men share a number of mutual beliefs on major issues affecting Georgians – like the economy and enacting policies intended to generate jobs.

“Basically, just building off of the relationships I’ve built with the governor and his staff the last two years, they asked me to stay on for another two,” Hatchett said. “It’s kind of neat – I will be the senior floor leader in both chambers now.”

Hatchett went on to say he’ll continue to lobby for key legislation on behalf of constituents in District 50 through his growing influence at Georgia’s Capitol.

Hatchett will share the role of floor leader alongside Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, of District 3, during the General Assembly’s current legislative session, which began Jan. 9.