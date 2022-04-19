Who's running for Northeast Georgia's 9th District? Meet these 5 US House candidates

Candidates on inflation

Rising gasoline, food and housing costs are a major part of the ongoing price increases in the country. Through February, prices climbed 8.5%. With prices rising at their fastest rate since 1981, how would you try to help curb inflation and bring prices down for consumers?



Boggus: “To help with the inflation, I would say we need a bit of trimming the fat as far as government spending, too.”

The United States should be self-sustaining, he said, and should rely less upon other countries for key products.

“If you look at produce and meat and things like that, we send our produce overseas and then overseas produce comes here,” Boggus said. “How does that make any sense whatsoever — that’s kind of messed up.”

Clyde: “I think inflation comes when you inject large amounts of money into the economy and you don’t have the goods and services that are produced in order to satisfy the money that is being spent,” Clyde said. “Where you have increasing demand and limited supply you have inflation. It’s basic economics, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

He blamed the current administration’s increased spending, and he advocated for establishing energy independence.

Howard: To help mitigate against inflation, the U.S. should “quit spending so much,” Howard said. “The amount of currency in circulation has a great effect on the value of the currency.”

Local governments, for example, have received an influx of federal money throughout the pandemic, he said, and that has led to increased demand and inflation as well.

London: “I want to try to start to bring industry back and manufacturing parts here,” London said. “I’ll pass a bill, a federal incentive to help and send extra money to start manufacturing in the country.” He would lower tariffs on many overseas goods to help bring prices down, London said.

“With investments and new factories, it’s going to bring in taxable money for counties so they will be able to lower personal property taxes, because it’s killing people,” he said.

Souther: “I think self-reliance is huge,” Souther said. “The folks that are up there right now should have known the red flags before inflation really started happening.”

Demand was high before the pandemic started, he said, but the supply chain has been hurt, and the infusion of more government spending has increased demand as well.

“The main thing is pushing toward self-reliance on our critical resources,” Souther said. “That means, obviously, energy independence.”

Candidates on immigration

President Joe Biden is expected to end certain border security measures enforced during Donald Trump’s tenure. Steps include plans to boost refugee admissions and preserve deportation relief for unauthorized immigrants who came to the United States as children. How would you try to handle immigration at the southern border or increase border security?



Boggus: “I think we should be cutting some of these ABC boys, these alphabet agencies and putting them on the border to help with border patrol,” Boggus said.

Some agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should divert more resources to border security, he said.

A southern border wall should be constructed, but the U.S. should also focus on the northern border with Canada.

Clyde: “If we don’t have a secure border, we don’t have a secure nation,” Clyde said. “Right now we don’t have a secure border. We are having a flood or an invasion of illegal immigrants coming across the southern border and that has to be stopped.”

Biden should continue previous Trump policies, he said. “Finish the border wall and funnel people that wanted to migrate, that wanted to immigrate to the United States to the legal ports of entry,” Clyde said. “That’s what it’s there for, but they’re not doing that.”

Howard: “If you don’t make your hearings, that should be it,” Howard said of people immigrating to the country illegally. “Why are we supporting these people? Why do they get government programs when they’ve broken the law coming in, and they don’t want to play by our country’s rules? I’m tired of it.” The Democratic Party used to want more border security as well, he said.

London: London said he would want to “build a physical wall and build an electronic wall,” to increase border security.

The “electronic wall” would involve using technology to track migrants who do not arrive at court hearings. He also suggested stronger penalties for those who enter the country illegally multiple times.

Souther: “When you have an open border like we have, there’s no single port of entry,” Souther said. “When people can get across, bad people are gonna get across. If we had a single point of entry and good people wanted to get into America and fight for that American dream that we all hold so dearly and love, that’s one thing.

“But we will never be able to have that opportunity for immigrants that want to come here legally and want to fight for their families … if we won’t even protect our border and keep the bad people out.”

Candidates on Ukraine

The United States has enforced strict economic sanctions on Russia and plans to admit thousands of Ukrainian refugees into the country. As the war wages on between Russia and Ukraine, what should the United States’ involvement be? What kind of aid should the U.S. send to Ukraine?

Boggus: “When did we become the world police?” Boggus said.

He said President Joe Biden’s administration has handled the situation poorly and the United States should not send aid at this point. Russia should not be scapegoat for rising energy prices, he said, and the U.S. should focus on becoming more energy independent.

Our best bet is to let other countries handle their own problems and let’s fix America.”

Clyde: “President Biden needs to stop telling Russia what he is not going to do,” Clyde said. “You never do that. I’m a military officer. I’m a combat veteran. … When you do that it shows weakness and weakness invites aggression.”

The U.S. should send weapons to Ukraine, he said. “I applaud the Ukrainians,” Clyde said. “They are showing tremendous steel against the Russians, tremendous resolve.”

Howard: “Humanitarian aid is always on the top, and we’ve got a problem with Putin,” Howard said. “There’s no way you can condone what’s going on as far as the bloodshed and loss of life.” The U.S. should not put Americans in harm’s way in order to help Ukraine, he said, but increased humanitarian efforts would be necessary.

“With Putin, what you’ve got to do is, we’ve got to support them (Ukrainians) with as much aid as we can without expanding our role,” he said. “It’s not America’s war.”

London: “The best (way) to handle Ukraine is to deal directly with Russia,” London said. “The United States needs to get all the NATO countries together and put a freeze on the assets of Russia.”

The U.S. should enforce harsher sanctions, he said, “not just this little pat your hand.” “Stop the commerce,” London said. “Stop exports completely. They cannot export anything. We will not buy and allow any exports from them, including the oil, especially the oil.”

Souther: “The best course of action right now is weapons,” Souther said. After talking with military experts, he said, the best way to help Ukrainians is to send them arms, and that is what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for as well. “This should be a massive magnifying glass toward why we should be self-reliant,” he said. “You can’t negotiate with people whenever they have you by the chain.”

Candidates on the Republican Party

Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by multiple Republican candidates, including Trump-backed former U.S. Senator David Perdue. Several other races have a similar divide between candidates backed by former president Donald Trump and those who are not. Is there a significant divide in the Republican Party, and will Trump’s influence continue to be important in these races?



Boggus: “You have half that are just straight elites; they care about money and power,” Boggus said of the Republican Party. “The other half actually care about conservative values such as less government, less taxes, more fixated on America itself.” Trump does not always endorse the best candidates, Boggus said, so he may not have a large impact in Georgia. The Democratic Party is making more progress with young people, and the Republican Party should “quit calling the youth stupid and we have to get them involved,” Boggus said.

Clyde: “We need to unite, No. 1,” Clyde said. “When people are divided, they’re more easily defeated.” Republicans should do better in November, he said, because of the “self-inflicted crises” the current administration has caused.

“We believe in the originalist intent of the Constitution, that it is not a living document,” Clyde said. “That it is words, and words have meanings and that is exactly what we should be doing is defending the Constitution as it is written, not as it is rewritten by an activist judge.”

Howard: Howard argued the party may seem divided, but it has been this way many times in the past. “It’s nothing new.

“The fight through the primary is both exhausting and exhilarating because you’re fighting about ideals and the direction of the party,” he said. “If people think that there is a weakness in somebody or if they fail with their purpose, someone will rise to challenge them.”

Democrats have the same issue between moderates and those who are more extreme, he said.

London: “I see the Republicans coming together and finally giving up their own personal desires and changing their heart for their country to restore this country back,” London said. Too many Republicans are after “personal interests,” he said. “Why are they running? What are they in there for? That’s a big question,” he said.

Souther: “We need fresh blood in there, we need new minds,” Souther said. “We need a generation that can bring in some energy. I think the most important thing right now is we need conservatives in the Republican Party who know how to articulate conservative values.”

People are sick of hearing typical talking points, he said. “I’m very conservative; I will talk to anybody,” he said. “If I get bent out of shape talking to somebody who is a liberal Democrat, then I shouldn’t be doing what I’m doing.”