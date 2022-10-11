Who's running for Hall school board post 2? Get to know these candidates

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins Oct. 17. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
What to know about this race: Mark Pettitt is the incumbent for post 2 of the Hall County school board, having served on the board since 2018. He faces Democrat Isabel Martinez Flynn. Post 2 covers the eastern part of the county.
Meet the candidates
Isabel Martinez Flynn
Democrat
Residence: Flowery Branch
Occupation: Spanish-speaking legal interpreter for federal government for 12 years
Political experience: None
Family: Husband, son and granddaughter
Mark Pettitt
Republican
Residence: Chestnut Mountain
Occupation: Workforce development at University of North Georgia
Political experience: Board member since 2018
Family: Single, no children
Candidates on new law that limits teaching race in classroom
In April, Gov. Kemp signed HB 1084, a law that limits what teachers can say about race in the classroom.
Flynn: “I do not support it. I will follow it,” she said. When asked why she doesn’t support the law, she said, “Because I think it leads to ignorance. Let's keep in mind that racism is a fact in our history, and this fact is supported by the evidence.” She said the law “is going to limit (teachers), what they can teach. And if they limit your knowledge, they are leading you to be ignorant.”
Pettitt: “The good thing about this is that it really doesn't have a whole lot of effect on Hall County Schools because CRT and divisive concepts and things of that nature have not been a part of our culture, and parental rights have been a part of our culture. And if parents and students are offended, or parents have issues with what's being taught in our classroom, we've got processes to work that out at the school level. We've always honored those,” he said. On whether the bill could stifle teacher discussion, he said, “I graduated in Hall County 11 years ago, and we've had some pretty robust political and philosophical discussions in some of our government and history classes … but I never really felt like any of my teachers were inserting their own agendas onto students, and, for the most part, I don't hear about that in Hall County today as a board member.” He doesn’t think teachers should express their own political beliefs in the classroom unless an individual student asks. “I think it’s safer not to have a teacher express their political beliefs. When you have a class of 28 kids, they are not asking for that.”
Candidates on banning books in schools
A wave of book bans has swept across the country in the past year. At an April school board meeting prompted by a mother’s complaint about an assigned book, parents and students had a spirited but civil debate on the pros and cons of censorship in schools.
Flynn: “My main thought is, let teachers teach and encourage parents to be parents,” she said. “If a parent disagrees with the school curriculum, make that parent read the book he or she disagrees with and allow them time to suggest an alternative to accomplish the goal of the school curriculum. Our superintendent and our teachers will not teach anything offensive.” She added: “Teachers do not make enough money and we should not put that burden of selecting a suitable book for a particular student because mommy or daddy didn't like the book. On the other hand, (parents) have the alternative to register their child in a private school that is more likely in tune with the parents’ way of thinking.” She noted that American adults read an average of 12 books per year. “That’s pitiful,” she said. “That tells you that the grown ups in America are not reading enough.”
Pettitt: He spoke about the political nature of book bans, saying, “This is a midterm election year. I think there's a lot of politics that are being injected into public education, and the book conversation is just a part of that.” He said the Hall County school board is not the book police. “We're not in the business of the board stepping in and taking books out,” he said, adding that the district has thorough and fair processes for book selections and challenges. “We've had a practice in place for decades as part of the culture of Hall County Schools, where if something is assigned to a student and that student is offended, or there's something objectionable to them and their family, they can work with the teacher and get an alternate assignment, and we honor those requests.”
Candidates on school security
In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, over the summer, school districts across the United States have tried to beef up security. In July, Hall’s school board approved an additional $1 million for security but provided little detail about how it would spend the money.
Flynn: She doesn’t believe there should be any sheriff’s deputies at any of the schools, let alone spending an estimated $3 to $4 million to hire deputies at the elementary schools. Right now, there are SROs only at the middle and high schools. “I don’t agree with a police officer being on the premises of the school,” she said. By extension, she disagrees with a proposal to place biometric gun safes on campuses, even if those guns could be stored safely. “I don’t think that guns belong in school, period,” she said. When asked how she would spend the extra $1 million allocated for security, she had two words: “Mental health.” “Let’s not forget mental health issues, like the ones the shooter in Uvalde had. It was obvious, but nobody did anything. Also, remember the kids in Parkland, Florida. For those children, Valentine’s Day will always be stained with blood.” She supports stricter gun laws and would like to see an outright ban on all guns, saying, “It is beyond my comprehension that an 18 year old child is not allowed to drink but is allowed to purchase a rifle. … I think you eliminate guns. I mean, let's stop producing them, let's stop buying them.”
Pettitt: He said he would like to hire a sheriff’s deputy (school resource officer) at every elementary school. He also supports a proposal to purchase biometric gun safes to be placed at certain schools. “The safes are extremely secure,” he said. Speaking about the police response in Uvalde, he said, “I wasn't there, so I certainly don't want to speak to that. From what I’ve read, I don’t feel great about the response. … We've given orders to our SROs in Hall County that if somebody's on Hall County school property and they're intending to do harm to students or staff, they'll be met with deadly force. That's not a question, that's a directive.”
Candidates on growth
The county grew by 13% from 2010 to 2020, with a total population over 203,000. In May, the district opened its first new school in 15 years, Cherokee Bluff Middle School, located at the southern end of the county where school board members say growth is happening the fastest.
Flynn: “By cutting the thousands of trees that are disappearing on 985 to construct more buildings, we are going up against Mother Nature,” she said. Instead of “wasting” the $41.8 million approved for the first new elementary school, “Let's improve our teachers' salary,” she said. “So I do not want to build more schools. What I want to do is that I would double the school population by optimizing each building. … I think that the best way to optimize each building is by creating two shifts” in the morning and afternoon. “And that way that building is not used to the 100% capacity, but to the 200% capacity.” When asked about the second shift of students not getting home until around 9 p.m., she said, “So be it.” When asked whether this kind of aspiration is unrealistic and how she would compromise with the other board members, she said she would encourage them to be open-minded and to read about what other countries do.
Pettitt: “I think it's time to consider more capital investment in our school and our educational infrastructure,” which would mean a phase two of the bond referendum. “I think Hall County needs to be a little more aggressive on our facility plan. Three years ago, we crafted the 10-year facility plan, but that was before census data came out. It accommodated for some growth, but most of it was catch up work on 70 years worth of aged facilities. And now we're starting to see the growth, particularly high-density housing around 365 and on the south end of the county, and that's going to put a strain on our facilities. … We also need to be more proactive in what's happening around us, the decisions that the city council and county commissioners are making regarding high-density housing, because that directly affects us and that affects this community. And we can't handle the growth we've had.”