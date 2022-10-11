Who's running for Hall school board post 2? Get to know these candidates

Candidates on new law that limits teaching race in classroom



In April, Gov. Kemp signed HB 1084, a law that limits what teachers can say about race in the classroom.





Flynn: “I do not support it. I will follow it,” she said. When asked why she doesn’t support the law, she said, “Because I think it leads to ignorance. Let's keep in mind that racism is a fact in our history, and this fact is supported by the evidence.” She said the law “is going to limit (teachers), what they can teach. And if they limit your knowledge, they are leading you to be ignorant.”





Pettitt: “The good thing about this is that it really doesn't have a whole lot of effect on Hall County Schools because CRT and divisive concepts and things of that nature have not been a part of our culture, and parental rights have been a part of our culture. And if parents and students are offended, or parents have issues with what's being taught in our classroom, we've got processes to work that out at the school level. We've always honored those,” he said. On whether the bill could stifle teacher discussion, he said, “I graduated in Hall County 11 years ago, and we've had some pretty robust political and philosophical discussions in some of our government and history classes … but I never really felt like any of my teachers were inserting their own agendas onto students, and, for the most part, I don't hear about that in Hall County today as a board member.” He doesn’t think teachers should express their own political beliefs in the classroom unless an individual student asks. “I think it’s safer not to have a teacher express their political beliefs. When you have a class of 28 kids, they are not asking for that.”



