Who’s running for state House seat District 31?

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions through the end of April ahead of the May 24 primary. Early voting begins May 2. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
What to know about this race: A 2021 redrawing of district lines moved state Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, out of District 30 into District 31. State Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, is the current District 31 representative, but he is retiring after his term ends at the end of 2022. Dunahoo faces Don Clerici, who currently serves as the chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education.
How to vote: District 31 covers part of East Hall and much of Jackson County, with the district shifting into Hall following the redrawing. Only those in the district vote. Check your districts at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters select either a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary.
Meet the candidates
Don Clerici
Republican
Residence: Jefferson
Occupation: self-employed civil engineer
Political experience: Jackson County Board of Education chairman, ending his first four-year term at the end of 2022. He also is in his fifth year serving as an appointed member of the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority.
Family: married with three daughters
Emory Dunahoo
Republican
Residence: Gillsville
Occupation: He owns a business overseeing rental properties.
Political experience: He has served as a state House member since 2011.
Family: married with three grown children and seven grandchildren
Candidates on education legislation
The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.
Clerici: As someone who oversees education of students in a countywide system, he said he believes the legislature “has an obligation to ensure that they fund (schools), identify the appropriate people who are going to sign off on it, but that’s where the state Board of Education comes in and gets in at a deeper level.” If legislators “are fearful of something that is broad and general, they could make recommendations and keep things between the ditches, you might say.”
Dunahoo: “I think each local municipality should have their control” when it comes to teaching basic subjects. However, state legislators should get involved when there are larger, widespread concerns that draw parent concerns. This past session, “the buzz word was CRT (critical race theory), and with that, I asked the questions from constituents.” The legislature ended up passing HB 1084, which prohibits teaching certain divisive concepts in the classroom related to race.
Candidates on health care access
Gov. Brian Kemp signed bipartisan legislation to make mental health care more accessible, and it includes incentives for training mental health professionals who work with law enforcement. We asked candidates, what other improvements to health care should legislators be looking at, especially in terms of access and affordability?
Clerici: He believes that one of Georgia’s biggest challenges today is rural health care. “Once you leave metro Atlanta, the big issue for people (in rural areas) is access to not just one place 45-50 miles away but access to good quality health care within their community. … A lot of those rural outposts have been closing.” He recalled attending a work-related meeting where a Jesup woman said there wasn’t an approved anesthesiologist within 100 miles of Jesup and she would have to pay for services out of pocket. “That stuck with me,” he said.
Dunahoo: When it comes to health care access, “we need to look at our veterans first. Every veteran in good standing should have ‘Vet’ on their driver’s license or a card that they can (take) to any doctor and be seen at any time.” Also, hospitals shouldn’t ban people from seeing loved ones who are patients. “That was wrong when we did that back during the COVID time.” Another concern has been hospitals pausing elective surgeries. Sometimes, “government … needs to make sure we’re all competing for what’s best for the constituents in health care need.”
Candidates on the state budget
The General Assembly cut state income tax this legislative session and will give out more than $1 billion in tax rebates. Lawmakers also approved raises for teachers and many other state employees, buoyed by strong sales tax revenues during the pandemic creating a large budget surplus. Some candidates have advocated repealing the state income tax completely, but they would have to provide a plan to make back the billions in revenue it provides.
Clerici: “We have to fund the basic services of government: transportation, education and public safety. Those are all right there at the top.” He said he would like to get rid of income taxes, but he’s also concerned about a “100% consumer-based tax.” “I still think there are some holes in (a consumption tax) that aren’t really good for our community. … I’d like to pay no (income) tax, but I don’t think we’re at a point where that’s possible in the next few years.”
Dunahoo: A longtime proponent of repealing income tax in favor of a consumption tax, he saw some of his hopes realized when legislators this year setted on lowering the tax rate to an eventual 4.99%, with the current top rate at 5.75%. He said he believes Georgia’s revenues will continue to be strong next fiscal year, which begins July 1. If that’s the case, taxpayers could continue to benefit. “Give it back to the people. That’s the people’s money, anyway.”
Candidates on the Republican Party
Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by multiple Republican candidates, including Trump-backed former U.S. Senator David Perdue. Several down-ballot races have a similar divide between candidates backed by former president Donald Trump and those who are not. Is there a significant divide in the Republican Party, and will Trump’s influence continue to be important in these races?
Clerici: A lifelong Republican, he said he supports the party’s “conservative foundations and what it stands for.” He said he also realizes that as a Republican leader, he doesn’t serve in a vacuum. “People need to know where you stand and need to know that you care, and there are ways to work together toward the common good and not compromise on your basic principles.” He also believes the future is fine for the GOP despite heated primaries. “I think competition can be good and beneficial.”
Dunahoo: “I believe the Republican Party has to get grounded again. … Sometimes, we’ve fought over what could have or might have happened or what somebody said happened, and we do not deal with facts. We’re going to have to get the party back together.” Under former President Trump’s administration, “so many things were done right,” but that’s in the past. “And we’ve got to get over that and move on to where we do the policies we were doing under (Trump), and we need to stand strong.”