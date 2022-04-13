Who’s running for state House seat District 31?

Candidates on the Republican Party

Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by multiple Republican candidates, including Trump-backed former U.S. Senator David Perdue. Several down-ballot races have a similar divide between candidates backed by former president Donald Trump and those who are not. Is there a significant divide in the Republican Party, and will Trump’s influence continue to be important in these races?

Clerici: A lifelong Republican, he said he supports the party’s “conservative foundations and what it stands for.” He said he also realizes that as a Republican leader, he doesn’t serve in a vacuum. “People need to know where you stand and need to know that you care, and there are ways to work together toward the common good and not compromise on your basic principles.” He also believes the future is fine for the GOP despite heated primaries. “I think competition can be good and beneficial.”

Dunahoo: “I believe the Republican Party has to get grounded again. … Sometimes, we’ve fought over what could have or might have happened or what somebody said happened, and we do not deal with facts. We’re going to have to get the party back together.” Under former President Trump’s administration, “so many things were done right,” but that’s in the past. “And we’ve got to get over that and move on to where we do the policies we were doing under (Trump), and we need to stand strong.”



