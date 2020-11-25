Where to vote early for January runoff, starting Dec. 14

County election workers across Georgia on Tuesday began a machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race, just days after completing a hand tally that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's lead.



Some counties only planned to get as far as testing the equipment Tuesday, with the actual counting to begin Wednesday.

Hall County officials began Tuesday scanning all ballots, which include early voting, election day ballots, absentee ballots by mail and provisional ballots.

According to county spokesman Brian Stewart, approximately 12,000 ballots were scanned Tuesday.

Counting will continue Wednesday and then from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will resume at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, as well as Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The ballots will be adjudicated Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the lower level of the government center, which is at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

“The public is welcome to observe from the observation area as in previous counts/recounts,” Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley wrote in an email.