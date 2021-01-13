Trump impeached. Here's how U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde voted and what he had to say about it

Clydeopposed efforts to impeach President Donald Trump in remarks made Wednesday, Jan. 13, on the House floor.

“This course of action will only increase dissent and disunity across our country, and it flies in the face of all efforts to heal our nation,” he said.

“Quite simply, it is a shameful final act of political retribution — retribution this president has weathered since day one.”

Clyde, beginning his first term representing the 9th District, which includes Hall County, said he had “no doubt that those who breached the Capitol will have due process and their day in court.

“However, there will be no investigation in the people’s House into whether the allegation against the president meets the criteria for a crime worthy of impeachment.

“No evidence presented. No witnesses testified. No cross-examination was conducted.

No due process was afforded and that sets an extremely dangerous precedent.”

Clyde said that if Democrats “were serious in their efforts to get to the truth, they would convene the House Judiciary Committee and investigate. But they are not.

“And so, I’m proud to stand before you today to defend our president from the injustices my Democratic colleagues are so giddy to pursue.”

Associated Press contributed.