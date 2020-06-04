What local legislators have to say about possible hate crime bill

With the Georgia legislature set to resume June 15, one of the bills likely to come to the floor will be concerning hate crimes.



Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said leadership in both houses have indicated interest in having the bill come to the floor.

“I think it’s more than reasonable that out of the few bills that we do take to the floor, other than budget of course, that that should be one of them,” Hawkins said.