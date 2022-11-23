What to know about early voting in Hall for the Georgia Senate runoff

Early voting in the runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is set to begin Monday.

Early voting will take place Nov. 28- Dec. 2, with each of the five designated polling precincts open from 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

A runoff is required in Georgia when no candidate receives 50% of the vote. Warnock had 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%.

Early voting locations include North Hall Community Center, East Hall Community Center, Mulberry Creek Community Center, Spout Springs Library and Fair Street Neighborhood Center.

Elections workers have spent much of this week preparing for the upcoming runoff election, set for Dec. 6, said Elections Manager Paige Thompson.

She said the absentee by mail ballot box is located in the Elections Office on the lower level of the Hall County Government Center. Voters can deliver their ballots there between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“All ballots must be received by our office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6,” Thompson said. “There is no early voting at the Hall County Government Center.”

Chairman Tom Smiley said Hall County’s Board of Elections approved five days of early voting.

Smiley expressed admiration for Hall County poll workers – now returning to polling locations just weeks after the Nov. 8 election – and encouraged others to volunteer as well.

“We really appreciate all of our poll workers,” Smiley said. “We encourage anyone that would have any interest in being a poll worker to contact us as we get ready for 2024.”