WATCH: U.S. House 9th District candidates on the issues in Times Talks forum
U.S. House 9th District Forum
The Times will be publishing candidate information over the next few weeks for contested races, which can be found at gainesvilletimes.com/election2020. The Times has also hosted virtual forums for select races: state House District 29 and 30 and U.S. House District 9. The U.S. House District 9 event was held  at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Learn more at gainesvilletimes.com/timestalks.

Times Talks | Forum with candidates for U.S. House 9th District

A live forum with candidates for U.S. House 9th District, Republican Andrew Clyde and Democrat Devin Pandy.

