'Warrior of God' Herschel Walker campaigns in Gainesville for Senate seat

Herschel Walker delivered a boisterous and frenetic speech Thursday evening at a campaign stop in Gainesville, declaring himself a “warrior of God” who will lead Georgians to the “promised land” if they give him enough votes to beat Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff election to determine which party will occupy the 100th seat in the U.S. Senate.



A crowd of people, most of them older and White, gathered in the parking lot of Carroll Daniel Construction, braving the icy weather to hear Walker speak.

Democrats already have an effective majority after winning 50 seats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Even if Walker wins, the Democrats will retain control of the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris wielding a tie-breaking vote.

In Georgia, a candidate must win more than half the vote to avoid a runoff. Less than 1% of the vote separated Warnock and Walker, with Warnock ahead by more than 36,000 votes.

On Thursday, Walker employed familiar Republican talking points, warning about the perils of a porous southern border, transgenderism in sports, relying on foreign “enemies” for oil and blamed Warnock for inflation.

“Have y’all seen your utility bill lately? Has it gone up? That’s because of Sen. Warnock. Have y’all seen your gas bill. Has it gone up? That’s because of Sen. Warnock.”

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon took the stage earlier in the evening and urged people to vote for Walker.

“It’s imperative that we have Herschel as our next U.S. senator,” he said. “Go Dawgs and go Herschel. Let’s take it across the finish line.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham took the stage next and said the stakes for Walker’s race are high.

“If we win this seat, it changes the course of the country,” he said. “It changes the Republican Party forever.”