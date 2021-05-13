U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde likens Jan. 6 Capitol riot to 'normal tourist visit'

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, said Wednesday that calling the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol an insurrection is a "bald-faced lie," and he likened it to a “normal tourist visit.”

The events of Jan. 6 saw rioters with pro-Trump, far-right militia and white supremacist ties storm the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 general election that confirmed a victory for the president-elect Joe Biden.

Merriam-Webster defines an insurrection as “an act of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”

“If you didn't know that TV footage was a video from January the sixth, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” freshman lawmaker Clyde said during a May 12 House Oversight Committee on the riots. “Let's be honest with the American people: It was not an insurrection, and we cannot call it that and be truthful.”

Clyde said that the House floor was not breached and that the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol behaved “in an orderly fashion.”

In the same meeting, Clyde called the rioters "an undisciplined mob" with "some who committed acts of vandalism" and claimed they acted no differently than tourists.

While rioters on Jan. 6 never breached the House floor, they were able to breach the Senate floor.

According to prosecutors, hundreds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol and can been seen on video and photos carrying baseball bats, weapons and left the hallways and offices of Congress vandalized and ranshacked with broken windows.

The violent incident on Jan. 6 left five people dead, and prosecutors have charged more than 460 people for their role in the storming of the Capitol.

“As one of the members who stayed in the Capitol, and on the House floor, who with other Republican colleagues helped barricade the door until almost 3 p.m. from the mob who tried to enter,” Clyde said, “I can tell you the House floor was never breached and it was not an insurrection. This is the truth.”

Many of the supporters prosecuted have ties to right-wing extremist groups, according to the FBI.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, responded to Clyde’s comment, noting that rioters made threats to both then-Vice President Mike Pence and herself, the former who was tasked with certifying the final election results.

“Well I don't know a normal day around here where people are threatening to hang the vice president of the United States or shoot the Speaker in the forehead.” she said during a press conference Wednesday, May 13. “I don’t consider that normal."

In various roll calls and floor sessions, Clyde has been opposed to classifying the Jan. 6 events as an insurrection.

In March, Clyde joined 12 other House Republicans in voting against a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to the agencies that played a role in protecting the Capitol building from pro-Trump rioters.

The basis of the opposition was over the bill’s language that called the group of rioters “a mob of insurrectionists.”

The Associated Press contributed.



