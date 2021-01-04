Tuesday is Election Day in the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia. Here's what you need to know

Tuesday, Jan. 5, is Election Day in the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia, and polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Unlike during early voting periods, which ended Dec. 31, Hall voters cannot go to any location to cast their ballot. Voters must report to their designated precinct to cast their vote.

To find your voting precinct or to see a sample ballot, visit the Georgia My Voter Page.

There has been one precinct change ahead of the Jan. 5 election, according to the Hall County elections website. Voters who have typically used Concord Baptist Church in Clermont as their voting precinct will have to report to the Chattahoochee Center, at 639 Main St. in Clermont, across the street from the Baptist church. Voters can read the public notice of the change on the elections website.

A map of all the precincts in Hall County is available here. Information is also available at the Hall County website.



For those who have voted or plan to vote by absentee ballot, Hall County elections officials say those ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Jan. 5 to be counted.

"Voters should be aware of any modified or adjusted hours at their local post office ... if they wish to return their vote by mail," the website says. "If voters are unsure if their ballot will make it on time via the U.S. Postal Service, they are encouraged to utilize one of the ballot drop boxes, located at the Hall County Government Center and Spout Springs Library."

The Hall County Government Center is at 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville, and the Spout Springs Library is at 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch.

Additionally, the state rolled out new voting machines in 2020. Here's how to use them.

Additional election coverage can be found here.

Election Day: Jan. 5

U.S. Senate

Kelly Loeffler, R

Raphael Warnock, D

Jon Ossoff, D

David Perdue, R

This race was originally scheduled for Dec. 1. The secretary of state announced Nov. 11 that he's consolidating runoff elections to Jan. 5.



Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr., R



Daniel Blackman, D

Through the end of early voting on Dec. 31, a total 35,609 Hall voters cast ballots, Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said Monday. Crumley said that as of Dec. 31, 21,070 absentee ballots had been issued and 16,246 of those had been returned and accepted.