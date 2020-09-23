Support your candidate, but here are the rules for posting political signs

With the Nov. 3 election approaching, campaign signs are popping up around Hall County, but there are some restrictions on where they can go.



Capt. Barry Shaw of the Hall County Marshal’s Office said signs larger than six square feet require a permit and should not have moving parts such as ribbons or flashing lights. They also cannot go in the right of way, on utility poles or on someone else’s property without permission, he said.

Shaw said there are no additional restrictions on political signs beyond the regulations of other signs.

And if someone has questions about where they can place their signs or whether a certain type of sign would be allowed, they can contact the Hall County Marshal’s Office, he said. If someone suspects their signs may have been stolen, they should contact law enforcement, he said.