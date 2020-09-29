State Senate District 50 preview: How Dee Daley hopes to bring organizing experience to government

“We’re a watchdog group in essence, and we are totally bipartisan,” Daley said.



Daley said she hopes to use that experience at the state Capitol.

“We are experiencing vicious partisanship at the state and federal level. The consequences of this partisanship are hurting all of us. As a state senator, I will bring the experience of that coalition and many other coalitions I’ve built,” Daley said. “… I would take those skills to the statehouse and work to break that vicious partisanship, work across the aisle and see other points of view.”

Daley is retired from General Electric and now works as a management consultant. She ran for Clayton City Council last year.

Daley said health care would be a priority for her in the state legislature and she supports Medicaid expansion.

“Medicaid expansion is in 38 states, in blue states and red states, but our state has not been open to it,” she said.

The state should prioritize affordable health care, she said.

“I am a three-time cancer survivor. I’m alive today because I had a job with good health insurance,” she said.

The closure of rural hospitals is also concerning, she said, and “the focus of our state government should be doing everything we can to save our rural hospitals.”