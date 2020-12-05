Some voters could see delay in arrival of absentee ballots

Voters who requested to receive absentee ballots automatically for this year’s election cycle could see a delay in receiving their ballot, according to an update on the county’s elections website.



Rollover ballots, which elderly or disabled voters can request to receive automatically, were scheduled to be issued by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 18. However, the county was notified on Dec. 1 that those ballots were mailed on Nov. 30, according to the county website.

Voters are asked to allow seven to 10 business days for their ballots to arrive. They can check the status of their absentee ballot on the My Voter Page section of the Secretary of State’s Office website.