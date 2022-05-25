Shelly Echols wins rematch to take Republican nomination for state Senate District 49

Shelly Echols made the leap from Hall County commissioner to prospective state senator Tuesday, beating rival Scott Gibbs in a rematch.

Echols celebrated her victory for the state Senate District 49 Republican nomination May 24 at Jaemor Farms, surrounded by dozens of friends and family members huddled around outdoor television screens updating results. Echols won 60.1% of the vote.

“Too often Republicans just rip each other apart, and people don’t like that. So, I’m glad that we kept it positive, and I appreciate that he and Richard (Straut) both kept it on message,” Echols said.