Shelly Echols announces campaign for state Senate

“This part of Georgia is thriving because we’re committed to family, faith, community and hard work,” Echols said. “I am running for State Senate to keep it that way by championing our conservative Georgia values in our state Capitol.”



During her tenure on the county commission, Echols said she focused on keeping taxes low, putting county employees first with updated policies and a pay raise, and supporting law enforcement and first responders.

“As your senator, I’ll champion pro-life policies, protect our Second Amendment rights, fight for less government, and never cave to the radical left and their cancel culture,” she said.

Echols was born in Gainesville and currently resides in Alto. She is a graduate of the University of North Georgia. She is a former Hall County Schools teacher, previously teaching at Johnson High School and East Hall High School, and she is a small business owner.

She and her husband, Drew, the CEO of Jaemor Farms, are alumni of the Leadership Georgia Class of 2015.

“I’m stepping forward at this time because I believe Georgia is at a turning point, with liberal Democrats hoping to take power and implement policies that will erode our freedoms and undermine our economy,” Echols said. “We can’t stop it with the playbook of the past. We need new conservative voices — and new faces — to step up and lead.”