Sen. Raphael Warnock to rally voters in Gainesville

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is making a campaign stop in Gainesville this weekend.

Warnock will be speaking at 2:30 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church on Sunday. The event itself begins at 1:30 p.m.

The Times has asked Warnock's press team for more details, and whether there will be any other speakers.

Warnock is running against Herschel Walker for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided in the Dec. 6 runoff election. Neither candidate was able to secure more than half of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, which is required to avoid a runoff in Georgia. The race was neck-in-neck, with Warnock ahead by a little more than 36,000 votes, less than 1% of the vote.

Democrats won 50 Senate seats in the general election, meaning the stakes of the Warnock-Walker race are not quite as high as they would have been otherwise. Even if Walker wins, Vice President Kamala Harris will wield a tie-breaking vote, giving Democrats an effective majority.

At a Walker campaign stop in Gainesville last month, South Carolina Sen. Linsdey Graham took the podium and spoke about the stakes of the race, saying a Walker win would alter the course of the country and shape the future of the Republican Party "forever."