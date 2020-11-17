Secretary of State Raffensperger: No sign of election machine tampering

ATLANTA (AP) — A random audit of a sample of Georgia's new voting machines found no evidence of hacking or tampering, the state's top elections official said Tuesday.



Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last week asked Pro V&V, an Alabama-based testing laboratory, to do the audit, his office said in a news release. The company "found no evidence of the machines being tampered."

"We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state's voting machines was an unqualified success," Raffensperger said in the release.