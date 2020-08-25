Republican National Convention delegate from Hall 'excited for the president and his reelection'

Chip Pearson, a delegate for the 2020 Republican National Convention, said the RNC will be a “quite unconventional convention.”



The four-day convention, which began Monday, Aug. 24, has featured a mix of in-person and taped speeches and conversations, with limited gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. Plans for the convention were adapted to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

While Pearson said it is disappointing that most delegates will not be able to attend in-person, he expects the convention to get voters excited for November.

“It basically kicks up the sprint to the finish in November, and we’re very excited for the president and his reelection,” he said.

Pearson lives in West Hall and works in real estate development. He previously represented District 51 in the Georgia Senate, when he lived in Dawson County, and has been chairman of the Dawson County Republican Party and vice chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. He is also not new to the RNC, having served as a delegate in 2004 and 2012.