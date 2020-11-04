Republican Emory Dunahoo cruises to fifth term in Georgia House District 30

State Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, cruised to re-election to the District 30 seat Tuesday, Nov. 3, defeating Democratic challenger and political newcomer Leigh Miller.
“I’m always humbled that Hall County has supported me,” Dunahoo said. “They understand pretty much that I do work for them. There are so many people I have the opportunity to help, and they call me and they email me, and I answer calls. Even the people who don’t vote for me say they can’t believe I helped them with this problem or that problem.
“I just look forward to working for Hall County and the state of Georgia for two more years.”
The 63-year-old businessman, who took office in 2011, will start his new term Jan. 1.
The two candidates ran a relatively quiet campaign, pushing their agendas in meeting with constituents and area residents. District 30 covers the southern portion of Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Oakwood and Gillsville.
"Of course, we’re disappointed we didn’t win the race, but we’re really proud of the work we have done,” Miller said.
She thanked people who helped her with the campaign and how they helped talk to residents about “issues that matter to my family, but to other families in South Hall.” She said issues like affordable prescriptions don’t "disappear tomorrow because we didn’t win a race.”
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30
Emory Dunahoo: 70.81%
Leigh Miller: 29.19%