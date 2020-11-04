Republican Emory Dunahoo cruises to fifth term in Georgia House District 30

State Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, cruised to re-election to the District 30 seat Tuesday, Nov. 3, defeating Democratic challenger and political newcomer Leigh Miller.



“I’m always humbled that Hall County has supported me,” Dunahoo said. “They understand pretty much that I do work for them. There are so many people I have the opportunity to help, and they call me and they email me, and I answer calls. Even the people who don’t vote for me say they can’t believe I helped them with this problem or that problem.

“I just look forward to working for Hall County and the state of Georgia for two more years.”