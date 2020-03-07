By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
This rally will introduce Republicans to May 19 primary candidates
New voting machines get a practice run Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Hall County Elections Office. - photo by Scott Rogers
Megan Reed
The Times
Updated: March 7, 2020, 1 p.m.
Keep America Great rally

What: Republican candidate speeches and rally with local conservative groups

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Tap It, 1850 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Hall County Republicans are kicking off a busy election year with a March 14 event where people can hear from local candidates and ask them questions.

The Keep America Great rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at Tap It in Gainesville is co-sponsored by the Republican Women of Hall and Hall County Young Republicans. In addition to hearing the candidate’s speeches, people will also be able to grab lunch from a food truck, learn about new voting machines, buy merchandise and network with local conservative groups.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:

U.S. House of Representatives 9th District

  • Maria Strickland

  • Kevin Tanner

  • Ethan Underwood

  • John Wilkinson

Hall County incumbents running for reelection

  • Clerk of Courts Charles Baker

  • Sheriff Gerald Couch

  • Tax Commissioner Darla Eden

  • Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins

  • Coroner Marion Merck

  • District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell

  • District 4 Commissioner Jeff Stowe

Hall County candidates

  • Jennifer Gibbs, running for clerk of courts

  • Kris Hall, running for sheriff

  • Bradford Rounds, running for clerk of courts

  • Judy Sartain, running for chair of the Hall County Board of Commissioners

  • Laura Stiner, running for clerk of courts

  • Mitch Taylor, running for sheriff

The candidates, all Republicans, will be on the ballot for the May 19 primary. Qualifying for the primary ended March 6, setting up several contested races.

Candidate speeches will begin at noon. At 11 a.m., Art Gallegos, co-founder of the Latinos Conservative Organization, will lead the invocation. Local 11-year-old Lexi Cole will sing the national anthem, and a Vietnam War veteran will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Debbie Dooley from Main Street Patriots will also speak at about 11 a.m.

Tap It is located at 1850 Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.


