This rally will introduce Republicans to May 19 primary candidates

Hall County Republicans are kicking off a busy election year with a March 14 event where people can hear from local candidates and ask them questions.



The Keep America Great rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at Tap It in Gainesville is co-sponsored by the Republican Women of Hall and Hall County Young Republicans. In addition to hearing the candidate’s speeches, people will also be able to grab lunch from a food truck, learn about new voting machines, buy merchandise and network with local conservative groups.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:

U.S. House of Representatives 9th District

Maria Strickland

Kevin Tanner

Ethan Underwood

John Wilkinson

Hall County incumbents running for reelection

Clerk of Courts Charles Baker

Sheriff Gerald Couch

Tax Commissioner Darla Eden

Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins

Coroner Marion Merck

District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell

District 4 Commissioner Jeff Stowe

Hall County candidates

Jennifer Gibbs, running for clerk of courts

Kris Hall, running for sheriff

Bradford Rounds, running for clerk of courts

Judy Sartain, running for chair of the Hall County Board of Commissioners

Laura Stiner, running for clerk of courts

Mitch Taylor, running for sheriff

The candidates, all Republicans, will be on the ballot for the May 19 primary. Qualifying for the primary ended March 6, setting up several contested races.

Candidate speeches will begin at noon. At 11 a.m., Art Gallegos, co-founder of the Latinos Conservative Organization, will lead the invocation. Local 11-year-old Lexi Cole will sing the national anthem, and a Vietnam War veteran will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Debbie Dooley from Main Street Patriots will also speak at about 11 a.m.

Tap It is located at 1850 Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.



