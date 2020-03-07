This rally will introduce Republicans to May 19 primary candidates

Keep America Great rally
What: Republican candidate speeches and rally with local conservative groups
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Where: Tap It, 1850 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hall County Republicans are kicking off a busy election year with a March 14 event where people can hear from local candidates and ask them questions.
The Keep America Great rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at Tap It in Gainesville is co-sponsored by the Republican Women of Hall and Hall County Young Republicans. In addition to hearing the candidate’s speeches, people will also be able to grab lunch from a food truck, learn about new voting machines, buy merchandise and network with local conservative groups.
Confirmed speakers for the event include:
U.S. House of Representatives 9th District
Maria Strickland
Kevin Tanner
Ethan Underwood
John Wilkinson
Hall County incumbents running for reelection
Clerk of Courts Charles Baker
Sheriff Gerald Couch
Tax Commissioner Darla Eden
Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins
Coroner Marion Merck
District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell
District 4 Commissioner Jeff Stowe
Hall County candidates
Jennifer Gibbs, running for clerk of courts
Kris Hall, running for sheriff
Bradford Rounds, running for clerk of courts
Judy Sartain, running for chair of the Hall County Board of Commissioners
Laura Stiner, running for clerk of courts
Mitch Taylor, running for sheriff
The candidates, all Republicans, will be on the ballot for the May 19 primary. Qualifying for the primary ended March 6, setting up several contested races.
Candidate speeches will begin at noon. At 11 a.m., Art Gallegos, co-founder of the Latinos Conservative Organization, will lead the invocation. Local 11-year-old Lexi Cole will sing the national anthem, and a Vietnam War veteran will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Debbie Dooley from Main Street Patriots will also speak at about 11 a.m.
Tap It is located at 1850 Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.