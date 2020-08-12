Race too close to call in state Senate District 50

The Georgia Senate District 50 Republican runoff was too close to call late Tuesday, with each candidate holding about 50% of the votes shortly before midnight.
As of 11:41 p.m., Stacy Hall had 12,448 votes, or 49.93%, while Bo Hatchett had 12,482, or 50.07%. Although the Associated Press had previously reported Hall ahead by 63 votes with all precincts reporting, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office continued to report results online.
District 50 includes part of East Hall. Incumbent State Sen. John Wilkinson, R-Toccoa, did not seek reelection so he could run instead for Georgia’s 9th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which he lost in a crowded primary.
Georgia Senate, District 50Results as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday
Stacy Hall: 49.93%
Bo Hatchett: 50.07%