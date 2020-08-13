Race set to fill US Rep. Doug Collins' seat representing 9th District

The 9th District U.S. House race is set with GOP and Democratic nominees after a campaign season that at one time featured 12 candidates in both parties combined.

Republican Andrew Clyde, an Athens-based gun dealer and Navy veteran, will face off against Democrat Devin Pandy, an Army veteran and Commerce resident, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Clyde survived what was a nine-person field before beating state Rep. Matt Gurtler in the runoff Tuesday, Aug. 11. Clyde won 56.3% of the vote, or 50,059 votes, to state Rep. Matt Gurtler’s 43.7%, 38,832 votes, the Secretary of State’s website reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Clyde narrowly trailed Gurtler in the nine-way primary in June but reaped support and endorsements from many state Republicans. Clyde touted his successful advocacy of restrictions on the IRS after the agency seized $940,000 from him in 2013.

He will be a heavy favorite in November in one of the nation's most reliably Republican congressional districts. The 9th covers all or part of 20 northeast Georgia counties, including Hall. The seat is open because Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins is running for U.S. Senate.

Clyde didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.