Polls open at four early voting locations May 30

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four Hall County locations Saturday, May 30 for voters to cast their ballots for the June primary.



Voters can go to the North Hall Community Center, East Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library or Gainesville Exploration Academy on May 30, Georgia’s statewide Saturday voting day for the primary. Those locations will also be open for early voting June 1-5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and exits of the polling places, and poll workers, who will be wearing masks, will be sanitizing machines between voters to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Sneeze shields are installed where voters check in with poll workers, and signs will encourage voters to remain socially distanced, to cover their mouth when they cough, to wash their hands often and wear a mask if they have one.

Voters can also submit an absentee ballot. Absentee ballot applications are available on the Hall County website and can be returned by mail, email or fax.

"The Hall County Elections Office will accept absentee ballot applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 5; however, voters are encouraged to submit their applications sooner than that in order for the application to be processed and the ballot issued, mailed and then filled out and returned by the voter," Elections Director Lori Wurtz said in a statement.

Voters can mail in their completed ballot or put it in the drop box outside the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. The box is across from the front doors of the government center and accessible from the driver’s side window of a car.

Absentee ballots must be in the Hall County Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 9, in order to be counted. Ballots should not be left at polling places on Election Day.

Wurtz said voters who requested an absentee ballot but choose not to submit it and vote in person instead may experience a wait at the polls so poll workers can cancel the voter's absentee ballot and issue a new, in-person ballot.