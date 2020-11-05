Political observers surprised by Collins performance in U.S. Senate race

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins’ falling short in the U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, Nov. 3, surprised at least one avid political watcher.



“I thought he would have gotten a lot more votes, particularly with his becoming nationally prominent via his service on the House Judiciary Committee stoutly defending President Trump during the impeachment drama,” said Douglas Young, University of North Georgia political science professor, on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“He has become a really, very popular, well-respected Republican nationally, and Sen. (Kelly) Loeffler had never been elected to any post,” Young said. “And (Collins) has a long, distinguished career in public service, going back to his days in the (Georgia) legislature.”

After a hard-fought campaign, marked with he and Loeffler trading sharp barbs, Collins finished third in the 21-candidate race. Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock were the top two vote getters, advancing to a Jan. 5 runoff, as neither was able to get the 50% plus one threshold needed in order to win outright.

With 4.7 million votes counted, Collins had 20% of the vote, compared to Warnock’s 32% and Loeffler’s 26%, according to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Collins, who could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, conceded late Tuesday through Twitter, saying, "I just called @KLoeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America.”