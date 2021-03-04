A new gun bill aims to remove open and concealed carry restrictions for 'law-abiding citizens'

The author of House Bill 2, Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, told The Times that the premise of the bill is to remove open and concealed carry restrictions for gun-owning “law-abiding citizens.”



“Guns are not inherently evil, they are not an evil object, the person possessing them (can be) evil,” Dunahoo said. “Therefore, we always focus on the person who’s handling the gun.”

The bill defines a “lawful weapons carrier” as a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a weapon or long gun or is licensed to carry.

Georgia Weapons License holders can open-carry or concealed-carry any legal firearm in any location not deemed off-limits by state law.

While recent legislation would repeal sections of state law, it does impose restrictions on where a person can carry a firearm.