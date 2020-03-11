Matt Dubnik seeking reelection for Georgia House

State Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, is running for reelection to represent District 29 in the Georgia House of Representatives.



“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the 29th District and I look forward to two more years under the gold dome,” Dubnik said in a statement. “While the last four years as your representative have taught me much, they have also illustrated to me the need to continue to be an advocate for all Georgians on many causes.”

His leadership roles include secretary of the appropriations committee, deputy whip for the

majority caucus, vice chairman of the juvenile justice committee and vice chairman

of the game, fish and parks committee.

Dubnik was born in Gainesville and since 2014, he has served as the chief engagement officer of Forum Communications, a Gainesville marketing agency. He currently serves as state chairman for Georgia Ducks Unlimited, on the Georgia Chamber Board of Directors and on the Junior Achievement of Northeast Georgia Board of Directors.

He has held the position since 2017. He and his wife Katie have two sons, and the family goes to First Baptist Church of Gainesville.

District 29 includes parts of Gainesville, Oakwood and North Hall.