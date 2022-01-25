Matt Dubnik announces re-election bid for Gainesville's District 29 House seat

“While I begin my sixth year of service as your representative, I realize how much I have to offer the people of Hall County,” Dubnik wrote in a statement. “I have learned much during my time in office, and I acknowledge the calling to continue to be an advocate for all Georgians on many causes.”



Dubnik has said he supports giving teachers pay raises, increasing mental health services across the state and addressing nursing and physician shortages. He serves as the Chairman of the K-12 Education Committee.

District 29 covers most of Gainesville and the center of Hall County and was changed little in the latest round of redistricting done late last year following the 2020 census.

Since 2014, he has served as the chief engagement officer of Forum Communications, a full-service strategic marketing agency, according to Dubnik’s website.

Dubnik was born in Gainesville and still lives in the city with his wife and two sons.

The primary election will be held on May 24.