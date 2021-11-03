New faces in Lula oust City Council incumbents

Newcomer to the council Joe Thomas won the mayor seat in Lula by a slim margin, ousting incumbent Jim Grier.

Who is he: Thomas is a U.S. Postal Service carrier and has lived in Lula for 32 years.

How he reacted: “I’m glad that I did (win). I appreciate all the people that supported me. I’m going to see if we can get Lula on track.” Thomas said the race was closer than he thought it would be and he was confident in the support he had from Lula residents.

On the issues: Thomas wants more transparency from the city, and he has expressed some ambitious potential goals such as starting a police department and finding a new way across the railroad in downtown Lula.

What’s next: “I gotta learn how to do it. … I’ve never been mayor before.” Thomas said he does not have a specific plan in mind as of yet but will learn more once he’s on the city council. He wants to make sure residents have more input on city decisions, he said.