Lula City Council District 3 preview: Mordecai Wilson vs. Gene Bramlett

Gene Bramlett wants fresh ideas on Lula’s City Council. Bramlett moved to Lula only four years ago, but he’s been considering a run for council for at least a year, he said.

Too many current council members are complacent, Bramlett said, and there is a need for new energy. He wants to be a voice for residents and said some council members should spend more time interacting with community members.

“A councilman should get out in the community, visit the community, listen to the people and then be their voice,” Bramlett said. “I’m not going to promise anything I cannot deliver. I’m going to get into office and see what is going on, what we can change.”