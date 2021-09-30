Lula City Council District 2 preview: Denise Shockley vs. Marvin Moore

Incumbent Marvin Moore has been on the council since he was elected in a special election in 2015. He was re-elected in 2017, and he said he’s proud of what the city has done recently including improving infrastructure and parks.

“We’ve had capital projects, and we’ve been able to finish them and add to our parks,” Moore said. “We’re trying to get some money for our parks from a grant.”

Lula expanded the trail system at its Wellness Park in July 2019, and Moore said he wants to continue adding to the popular city park. The recent hire of a code enforcement officer has also been a benefit to the city, he said.