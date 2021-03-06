Lock the clock? What legislators are considering when it comes to Daylight Saving Time

If passed after the March 14 transition, the bill takes effect when daylight saving time ends at 2 pm on Nov. 7.



If SB 100 is enacted, Georgia would be the third state to permanently adopt standard time, joining Arizona and Hawaii.

United States territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

Sponsors of SB 100 say that permanently banning daylight saving time benefits public health and would prevent disruption in sleep cycles and cardiovascular stressors.

"There is a growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating that these annual time shifts are bad for our health, disruptive to sleep cycles, and related to a higher immediate risk of heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrhythmia, and even car accidents," said anesthesiologist and state Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, in a statement. "Furthermore, a majority of Americans agree that they want to do away with this tradition of 'springing forward' and 'falling back'.”’

A former co-sponsor of the bill, Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, voted against the measure and said the bill would plunge Georgians into “eight months of darkness” in a recent CNN appearance.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, one of the largest scientific organizations that conducts sleep studies, are also proponents of a permanent move to year-round fixed time, stating that standard time aligns better with the “natural rhythm of the human body.”

Conversely, Georgia House Bill 44 proposes observing daylight saving time year-round, but the State Planning & Community Affairs Committee postponed a vote on the measure on March 3.



