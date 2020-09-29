On the issues: Dee Daley vs. Bo Hatchett for Georgia Senate District 50

Health care

Daley: She supports Medicaid expansion and support for rural hospitals to prevent them from closing. “I live in this rural area. I know what it’s like. I believe strongly that we need these rural hospitals,” she said.

Hatchett: “I support President (Donald) Trump’s health care agenda with making health insurance more competitive,” Hatchett said. “I look forward to trying to implement his policies on the state level.”

Budget, economy

Daley: Daley said the state should focus on bringing in more revenue rather than making cuts, naming a cigarette tax and Medicaid expansion as possible ways to bring funds in.

Hatchett: He said he hopes to take a conservative approach to the state budget in the legislature. “I’m a supporter of zero-based budgeting and making sure that every dollar is accounted for,” he said.

COVID-19 response

Daley: “I do not believe that COVID is a political issue. It’s a health care emergency, and as a member of the state government, we have a responsibility to provide safety for all of us,” she said. “Certainly, paying attention to the scientists is where I would want us to focus, as opposed to the politicians.”

Hatchett: He said Georgia was “a leader in the country” in reopening. “The state’s job would be to provide information, but at the end of the day, it comes down to personal responsibility, and we have to look out for ourselves and each other,” he said.

Law enforcement issues, reforms

Daley: Discussions about law enforcement should happen at the local level, she said. “I would be a proponent of it being handled at the level of the community. I live in a wonderful community with terrific relationships with our law enforcement,” she said. “However, that’s not the situation everywhere.”

Hatchett: “Obviously, there are bad apples in every profession, and one of the things I would like to do is just make sure that we can take care of the good officers that we have and identify the ones that don’t follow their training,” Hatchett said.