Inflation, immigration, and other takeaways from Rep. Andrew Clyde’s address in Gainesville

First year Congressman Andrew Clyde had a number of criticisms of President Joe Biden on Monday, including how the president has handled rising inflation, energy and immigration.
Speaking to the Rotary Club of Gainesville, Clyde, R-Athens, said he had never paid more for propane in his life than he did this past month.
“(Inflation) is number one because that touches everyone squarely in the pocketbook,” Clyde said. “Inflation is taxation on every solitary American.”
The federal government last week reported a 6.8% increase in consumer prices over the past year, the highest rate in 39 years. Shoppers have seen increases in the cost of clothing, food, gas, cars and utilities.
Clyde said Biden’s latest Build Back Better plan would “dangerously alter the course of our nation.”
“Injecting trillions more dollars of borrowed federal dollars into the economy does not make things better; it makes things worse,” he said.
He said the president should focus on legislation that would bring people back to work.
In the latest congressional redistricting map, Clyde would be drawn out of Hall County’s District 9 and into District 10. But despite living in Athens, Clyde has announced that he plans to continue to represent the 9th District.
Energy
To help mitigate against recent energy cost increases, including a rise in gas and heating prices, Clyde suggested increasing production of American natural gas.
“It’s really not that hard,” Clyde said. “Turn on all our gas pipelines. Turn them back on. Finish them and keep them going.”
He said Biden should not have blocked the Keystone Pipeline earlier this year, because it could have created thousands of American jobs.
Biden’s Build Back Better plan includes about $500 billion toward climate change issues, but Clyde said that this spending was frivolous. For example, he said, converting U.S. Postal Service vehicles to electric was not a viable solution.
“As gas prices continue to skyrocket … Americans deserve a real solution to President Biden’s energy crisis and not a temporary or illogical one.”
Biden’s recent decision to release 50 million barrels of the country’s petroleum reserves to help holiday travel was just a temporary solution, Clyde said.
“Our strategic petroleum reserve is there in case of a national emergency,” Clyde said. “It is not there to dampen the effect of a bad policy decision.”
Immigration
“I am deeply disturbed by the administration’s failure to secure our southern border and to enforce existing immigration laws,” Clyde said. “He puts every American at risk… by creating a humanitarian and a national security as well as a public health crisis.”
Clyde and 51 other Congress members wrote a letter to Biden last month, claiming his COVID-19 policies for those crossing the southern border illegally were hypocritical. The letter calls for testing migrants for COVID-19 once apprehended at the border.
Clyde has also proposed HR 2076, which suggests a similar policy to what is stated in the letter, including testing and quarantine requirements for migrants crossing the border illegally.
“If passed, it would be a critical first step in ensuring illegal migrants are not … infecting more American people with this disease,” Clyde said.
He blamed illegal immigrants for some of the spread of COVID-19, though there is little evidence that migrants are a significant cause for the virus’s spread. Clyde said he did not agree with recent legislation that would give some illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship.
“They come here illegally then expect the benefits of this nation,” he said.