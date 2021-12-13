Inflation, immigration, and other takeaways from Rep. Andrew Clyde’s address in Gainesville

First year Congressman Andrew Clyde had a number of criticisms of President Joe Biden on Monday, including how the president has handled rising inflation, energy and immigration.

Speaking to the Rotary Club of Gainesville, Clyde, R-Athens, said he had never paid more for propane in his life than he did this past month.

“(Inflation) is number one because that touches everyone squarely in the pocketbook,” Clyde said. “Inflation is taxation on every solitary American.”

The federal government last week reported a 6.8% increase in consumer prices over the past year, the highest rate in 39 years. Shoppers have seen increases in the cost of clothing, food, gas, cars and utilities.

Clyde said Biden’s latest Build Back Better plan would “dangerously alter the course of our nation.”

“Injecting trillions more dollars of borrowed federal dollars into the economy does not make things better; it makes things worse,” he said.

He said the president should focus on legislation that would bring people back to work.

In the latest congressional redistricting map, Clyde would be drawn out of Hall County’s District 9 and into District 10. But despite living in Athens, Clyde has announced that he plans to continue to represent the 9th District.



