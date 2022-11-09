Incumbent Hatchett re-elected to state Senate District 50 seat

Georgia State Senator Bo Hatchett, the Republican incumbent elected to District 50 in 2021, prevailed over his Democratic opponent Paulette Williams Tuesday with 75% of the vote.

Who he is: Hatchett is an attorney who lives in Cornelia with his wife and three children.

How he reacted: “I’m just honestly humbled and honored that I’ve been re-elected,” Hatchett said. “I sought out to run for this position initially because I want to continue to serve this community, and to have two more years is a blessing. I look forward to getting back to work in January.”

On the issues: Hatchett opposes government intervention in local school systems. He’s vowed “not (to) support any legislation that would deteriorate a law-abiding citizen's Second Amendment rights,” and he credits the leadership by his fellow Republicans for the large surplus the state’s managed to generate. Hatchett is opposed to abortion and has said he’d look to reform adoption laws and the foster care system.

What’s next: Hatchett will represent District 50 in Georgia's higher congressional chamber for another 2-year term.