In first campaign stop in Gainesville, Perdue says Kemp won’t attract Trump voters in general election

Light applause followed the video leading into Perdue’s address. His main pitch was that he would have a better chance of beating Abrams than Kemp, because Kemp couldn’t attract Trump voters like he could.

“To win Georgia you’ve got to get more Republicans, you’ve got to win the suburbs… and you’ve got to win the Trump vote,” Perdue said. “I just don’t think (Kemp’s) going to get the Trump vote.”

No local legislators showed for the event, except for former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins who was present but did not feature in Perdue’s presentation.

Despite his Trump endorsement, Perdue declined to comment directly on recent Trump’s recent suggestions that he would pardon people involved in Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol who were found guilty.

“Relative to Jan. 6, no violence is accepted,” Perdue said. “I will have any conversation about Jan. 6 as long as we also have a conversation about what happened in our major cities last summer.”

He said fewer Republicans voted in the U.S. Senate runoff last January, because they had lost faith in the election system. He suggested election reforms such as adding a law enforcement division inside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and implementing an independent audit of election results before they are certified.

Perdue also voiced support for a policy change that has been pushed recently by local legislators: repealing the state income tax.

“Tennessee and Florida and Texas are really getting more of the economic growth than we are,” Perdue told The Times after his speech. Despite recent economic growth and a massive deal to bring a multi-billion dollar Rivian plant to Georgia, Perdue said he thinks Georgia is “riding a crest” and would lose a competitive edge unless it repealed its income tax.

Any plan to repeal state income tax would require a plan to recoup lost revenue, likely through a consumption tax. Critics of repealing the income tax, including Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, have said that a consumption or sales tax would adversely affect retirees and people with low-income.

For Hall County and North Georgia, Perdue said increasing competitiveness and expanding rural broadband would be crucial. Kemp announced $326 million in grants for broadband around the state, made available through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Hall County was not selected among the applicants.

“(Broadband) is something that we’ve got to pay attention to, because that’s a huge disadvantage for people in rural areas relative to distant learning, and even small businesses,” Perdue said.



