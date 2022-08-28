Hundreds gather to say goodbye to former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal

Hundreds of friends, family members and political figures gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal, who died at age 80 on Aug. 23 after a battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain.



Deal’s funeral was held in the morning at First Baptist Church of Gainesville, where she was a long-time member, serving as a Sunday school teacher and a prayer group leader.