How you can become a Hall County poll worker, and stay safe doing it

The Hall County elections office is looking for poll workers for the upcoming primary and is preparing to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the polls.



People in precincts will be required to stay six feet apart, and hand sanitizer will be available as voters enter and exit. Poll workers will sanitize machines between each voter.

"We are working hard to make sure our poll workers and our voters are safe as they head to the polls," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said in a statement. "The democratic process is incredibly important, even in the midst of this national health pandemic, and we need people who are willing to help us facilitate that process in a safe and careful way."

Signage has been ordered, encouraging poll workers and voters to remain socially distanced, to cover their mouth when they cough, to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask if they have one.

Poll workers are needed for Election Day, June 9, and early voting, which begins May 18 and runs through June 5. Early voting will be held at Gainesville Exploration Academy at 1145 McEver Road in Gainesville, rather than the Hall County Government Center in order to have enough space for social distancing. In addition to Gainesville Exploration Academy, early voting will be available at Spout Springs Library, North Hall Community Center and East Hall Community Center during the third week of early voting, June 1-5, as well as for Saturday voting on May 30.

Poll workers are paid between $9 and $11 per hour depending on job assignments. Poll workers must be at least 16 years old, Hall County residents and U.S. citizens. People who speak Spanish are especially encouraged to apply.

County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said a minimum of 124 poll workers is needed, or four poll workers per precinct. Hall County has approximately 350 regular poll workers. She said 171 poll workers have signed up.

“There is always a need for poll workers in every election,” Crumley said in an email. “Some poll workers who have typically worked in the past have expressed a desire to wait to make a commitment until closer to the time of the election in order to better gauge the current health situation and recommendations at that point in time.”

To apply to be a poll worker, contact Paige Thompson with the Hall County Elections Department at 678-696-2505 or pathompson@hallcounty.org. An application is also available on the Hall County website.