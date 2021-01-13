How to view Gov. Kemp’s State of the State address Thursday

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to deliver his 2021 State of the State Address to Georgia lawmakers at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
The speech, which will take place in the House of Representatives, can be viewed online at the Georgia Public Broadcasting’s website, gbp.org. At the event itself, attendance is limited to legislators and media, Kemp’s office said.The 2021 General Assembly began Monday, Jan. 11, with one of the top issues this session expected to be election reform. Republican lawmakers throughout Georgia are still signaling interest in tightening voting rules.