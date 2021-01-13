BREAKING
Trump impeached. Here's how U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde voted and what he had to say about it
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, opposed efforts to impeach President Donald Trump in remarks made Wednesday, Jan. 13, on the House floor.
How to view Gov. Kemp’s State of the State address Thursday
Governor-Elect Brian Kemps speaks to a crowd during a Georgians First pre-inaguration celebration on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Gainesville Civic Center. - photo by Austin Steele

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to deliver his 2021 State of the State Address to Georgia lawmakers at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

The speech, which will take place in the House of Representatives, can be viewed online at the Georgia Public Broadcasting’s website, gbp.org. At the event itself, attendance is limited to legislators and media, Kemp’s office said.

The 2021 General Assembly began Monday, Jan. 11, with one of the top issues this session expected to be election reform. Republican lawmakers throughout Georgia are still signaling interest in tightening voting rules.
