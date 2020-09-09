How to request, turn in absentee ballots for November election

All registered Georgia voters are eligible to vote by mail if they choose, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state and county elections offices are preparing to handle larger than usual volumes of absentee ballots.



Voters can request an absentee ballot by filling out an application beginning 180 days before the election, so the request process for Nov. 3 has already started. The last day for a voter to request an absentee ballot, and the last day for the elections office to mail out absentee ballots, is Friday, Oct. 30 by 5 p.m.

Voters can request an absentee ballot online using a website set up by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at securevotega.com. Using that website keeps the absentee ballot process entirely online for the voter.

Voters can call Hall County’s elections office at 770-531-6945 or email elections@hallcounty.org to request a ballot. The county has also posted an absentee ballot application on its elections website.

Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said the county had received more than 17,000 absentee ballot applications as of Wednesday, Sept. 9. She said she recommends voters send in their applications early and monitor the status of their application through the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office website.

Wurtz said the estimated wait time between submitting an absentee ballot application and receiving the ballot is five to seven days. The state has hired a vendor to process applications, although counties will take over toward the end of early voting, she said.