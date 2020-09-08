How many more early voting locations will be available, and where to drop off that absentee ballot

Voters will be able to drop off their completed absentee ballots at the early voting locations. The county will also keep its absentee ballot drop box in front of the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. Ballots can also be mailed in or dropped off in-person at the elections office.

The elections board also voted Tuesday to authorize the elections office to find an eighth location west of Interstate 985 and south of Browns Bridge Road to serve people in that area. Elections Director Lori Wurtz said each location costs about $27,680 for early voting.

Wurtz said turnout is expected to be high, with statewide projections at about 80%. That would mean more than 100,000 people voting in Hall, she said.

Wurtz said some locations that would not normally be available for voting are now empty due to COVID-19 closures, and the pandemic has also made elections officials adapt as they prepare for November.

“I want voting to be as accessible as possible for Hall County voters, whether they’re voting in person early, in person on Election Day or absentee by mail,” Wurtz said. “I want them to have as many options available to them as we can provide. These seven locations likely won’t be available like this again, but this is just the circumstances that we’re in because of COVID.”